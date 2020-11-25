Fantasia Barrino And Husband Are Pregnant After 5 Years Of Trying!! (Video)

American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor are expecting their first child together. learned that the couple have been trying to get pregnant for the past 5 years – and it finally happened.

The couple married in 2015 after dating for just three weeks. Fantasia explained to interviewers they met at a “rooftop spot” and talked all night long. She recalled, “Never did he ever try to come onto me,” adding, “It was just great conversation. I knew he was my dude. He became my boyfriend that night.”

During her 2019 Breakfast Club interview, Fantasia Barrino made some polarizing remarks about why she thinks “submission” is a key to marriage. She stated, “Most women are trying to be the leader, that’s why you can’t find a man.” She went on to say women “can’t be the king in the house.” Instead, she believes that women need to “fall back and be the queen and let your man lead the way.” She declared, “You have to learn how to submit.” She went on to emphasize that “the king needs his queen.” As expected, these beliefs caused some controversy.