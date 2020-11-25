Fantasia Barrino And Husband Are Pregnant After 5 Years Of Trying!! (Video)

American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor are expecting their first child together. learned that the couple have been trying to get pregnant for the past 5 years – and it finally happened.

The couple married in 2015 after dating for just  three weeks. Fantasia explained to interviewers  they met at a “rooftop spot” and talked all night long. She recalled, “Never did he ever try to come onto me,” adding, “It was just great conversation. I knew he was my dude. He became my boyfriend that night.” 

