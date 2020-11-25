Fantasia Barrino And Her Husband Announce They’re Expecting A Baby On Instagram Live!

Roommates, there truly must be something in the water in Hollywood because another celebrity just announced they’re expecting…and it’s Fantasia Barrino! Fantasia and her husband Kendall were on Instagram live when they revealed the news that they are expecting their first child together.

Fantasia Barrino will soon be a mom of three! She announced on Instagram live that she and her husband Kendall Taylor are officially expecting their first child. Fantasia has two children from previous relationships, Zion, 19 and Dallas, 8, while Kendall has a son named Treyshaun.

After revealing her baby bump to her fans and Kendall giving it a kiss, Fantasia spoke a little about her struggles with conceiving and her fertility issues, revealing that she turned to the Bible for guidance during the difficult time. Speaking about the story of Rachel from the holy scripture, Fantasia said she started “to pray like Rachel” in hopes of expanding her family.

“Keep trying and you will conceive,” she said, before Kendall kissed her belly and said, “Listen to me, a little Taylor baby on the way in these streets.”

After they surprised fans with their impending baby news, Kendall later took to social media to show off the Dior diaper bag that Fantasia gave him. He captioned the photo, writing “Dior Diaper Bag: What else would you expect when The Taylor’s are ‘Expecting’? Queen @tasiasword Thank You for being all that you Are! #Salute1st#fullgrownhusband.”

Fantasia opened up even more regarding her fertility issues, revealing that a doctor told her one of her fallopian tubes had closed. “God I want to thank you! You gave us a seed even when the doctor said that one of my tubes were closed you said different. @salute1st I love you king and I can’t wait to see who he or she acts like,” she wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIANOm5B1R4/

