Ethereum Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

© Ethereum Falls 10% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $539.98 by 22:11 (03:11 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 5.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $62.31B, or 11.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $537.93 to $577.08 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 14.48%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $20.77B or 9.17% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $471.0629 to $621.7030 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 62.06% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,108.1 on the .com Index, down 4.70% on the day.

was trading at $0.60010 on the .com Index, a loss of 7.74%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $338.72B or 61.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $27.60B or 5.05% of the total cryptocurrency market value.