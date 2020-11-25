Essendon’s Zach Merrett torches C-grade cricket club with ‘Don Bradman-like’ knock

Essendon star Zach Merrett had a Saturday to remember when he finished 152 not out for a local cricket side.

C-grade cricket club Mortlake were the victims of a batting masterclass on the weekend when Merrett stepped to the crease for a Cobden side who were 3-84 in a 40-overs per-side match.

The 2017 All-Australian midfielder quickly produced “Don Bradman-like cover drives” as he steered his division three local side to a monster win on the back of his unbeaten knock in a cameo performance.

Cobden captain Josh Fagan said the Mortlake club simply couldn’t piece together a plan to get the Bombers midfielder out.

Zach Merrett’s big innings (Getty)

“He got to about 30 and they were looking around going, ‘Who is this bloke?’,” Cobden captain Josh Fagan told RSN Central.

“Then word got out and then they didn’t know where to bowl.

“After the drinks break, I think he was 49, he pulled out a switch hit which went onto the roof.”

However, Merrett’s big knock shouldn’t come as a surprise with the 25-year-old known for having an impressive junior career as a cricketer.

Merrett was awarded a scholarship to Melbourne Grammar for cricket and also featured for Victorian U/13 and U/15 squads as a youngster before electing to chase a career in the AFL.