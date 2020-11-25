EOS Falls 17% In Bearish Trade By .com

EOS Falls 17% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $2.9822 by 22:32 (03:32 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 16.60% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.0759B, or 0.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.9580 to $3.5262 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 25.2%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.2617B or 2.30% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.6330 to $3.8766 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 87.02% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $17,326.8 on the .com Index, down 9.42% on the day.

was trading at $518.76 on the .com Index, a loss of 12.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $337.9434B or 62.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $61.8541B or 11.48% of the total cryptocurrency market value.