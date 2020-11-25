End of fall watch list for 2020-21 season

Julie Williams

Photo: Kelly Donoho

The following story, written by Julie Williams, was originally published on golfweekusatoday..com

The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the 2020-21 college golf schedule, with some schools and conferences electing not to play in the fall.

Due to the unique season, this fall’s ANNIKA Award Watch List will feature players who competed in the fall and those who we project will contend for the award in the spring. The ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel honors the player of the year in women’s college golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media.

The players are listed alphabetically. Those with an * did not compete this fall due to their school and/or conference’s pandemic protocols. Players on the ANNIKA Award Watch List were selected by a panel of Golfweek and Golf Channel writers.

See the full list of players here.