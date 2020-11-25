Durgamati’s trailer is gripping and intense



















Durgamati starring Bhumi Pednekar in the release role is written and directed by Ashok. The film is the remake of Telugu hit Bhaagmathie where Anushka Shetty impressed everyone with her performance. The three-minute-long trailer of Durgamati was released by the makers this afternoon and the film looks rather intense. A story about politics, revenge and truth coming out, Durgamati is a high-octane drama film with a dash of horror in it. Bhumi seems to have given a power-packed performance in it and the trailer has only made us eager to watch the film.

Apart from Bhumi, the trailer also has Arshad Warsi and Mahie Gill playing crucial parts in the film and the film looks like an edge-of-the-seat entertainer with a message. Co-produced by Akshay Kumar, the film is set to release digitally on December 11. Watch the trailer right here if you haven’t watched it yet.