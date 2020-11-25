Driver saved from drowning by police

A -year-old US woman has been saved from a sinking car in a near-freezing river by police.

Bodycam vision of the dramatic rescue effort near Alliance, Ohio, has been released.

The 911 call made by the driver has also been made public.

Officers leapt into the river to rescue to the driver. (City of Alliance Police Department)

Police said the driver had fallen asleep before the crash. (City of Alliance Police Department)

Alexus Schreckengost-Carver phoned emergency services at around 9.30pm on Sunday (local ) after driving off the road.

Police said she fell asleep on the way home to Sebring after work.

Her Dodge Minivan plunged front-first four metres down a steep embankment into the Mahoning River.

She told the 911 operator that water inside the vehicle was rising and she was unable to open a window to escape.

“I’m so scared,” she said.

Officers dispatched to the scene arrived with tomahawks and waded chest-high into the water.

The rescue was captured on police bodycam. (City of Alliance Police Department)

As Ms Schreckengost-Carver said “I’m so cold, so cold”, they managed to smash the van’s windows and pull her to safety.

She was treated at hospital for minor facial injuries and released.

Police praised the operator who stayed on the call for the duration of the rescue.

Lt Dave Bair told The Canton Repository newspaper the river was about two metres deep and the water about 4C.