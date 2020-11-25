DoJ makes fintech giant sell Credit Karma’s tax wing to Square before $7.1B acquisition By Cointelegraph

Intuit owns a stable of user-facing finance software, including budgeting app Mint, digital do-it-yourself tax software TurboTax and QuickBooks, for business accounting. The firm initially announced its acquisition of Credit Karma back in February. By its own account, Intuit was paying $7.1 billion.

Per an announcement and series of filings on Wednesday, the United States Department of Justice is calling shenanigans on Intuit (NASDAQ:)’s ambitions, at least in part.

