Did Trevor Lawrence drop big hint about his draft plans?

Trevor Lawrence has left the door open to returning to Clemson for his senior season, but the quarterback seemed to indicate that he’s still very much preparing to go pro after this year.

In a media Zoom call on Tuesday, Lawrence was asked how emotional he felt he’d be for Saturday’s game, which is Clemson’s final home game of the season. That means if Lawrence goes pro, it’ll be his final home game as well, and he indicated that he’s treating it as such. He also reflected on his teammates and coaches and said how much Clemson had changed his life.

“It’s hard to anticipate how I’ll feel,” Lawrence said. “I know that it’s going to be a lot of emotions. This is kind of like, since I’m graduating in December, this is my senior night.”

Much has been made about comments Lawrence made about potentially coming back to school. All along, however, the likelihood has been that he’ll go pro. He’ll be a top pick, and there’s no use risking that. Any other decision would come as a massive shock. These comments confirm that.