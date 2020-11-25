Decisive days for UK trade pact, EU prepares for no-deal Brexit: chief executive By

Matilda Coleman
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement at EU headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS () – The European Commission cannot guarantee there will be a trade pact with Britain after its departure from the European Union and the coming days will be crucial, the EU’s chief executive said on Wednesday, adding the bloc was prepared for a no-deal.

“The next days are going to be decisive. The European Union is well prepared for a no-deal scenario,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament.

“With very little time ahead of us, we will do all in our power to reach an agreement. We are ready to be creative”, she said.

