Dave Chapelle commends Netflix for removing Chapelle’s Show at his request amid pay dispute

Netflix has pulled Chappelle’s Show from its platform just three weeks after it debuted, following the comedian’s request that it do so.

Dave Chapelle revealed the news in an 18-minute video posted to Instagram on Tuesday (23 November). The clip, entitled “Unforgiven”, features footage from a recent stand-up gig.

During the performance, Chapelle claimed that he “never got paid” by ViacomCBS after leaving the show.

While admitting that the media conglomerate did not have a legal obligation to pay him, he argued that the situation is unethical nonetheless.

“I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal because I signed the contract,” he said. “But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

The video – which has been viewed nearly 2.6 million times – sees Chapelle go on to commend Netflix for removing his show after he informed its executives of the situation with ViacomCBS.

He said: “When I found out [Netflix] were streaming Chappelle” Show, I was furious. How could they not know?

“I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”

The 47-year-old has made multiple specials with the streaming giant, and concerns about potentially losing Chapelle are likely to have played a part in Netflix’s decision to abide by his request.

Chapelle urged his fans not to watch his show until the pay dispute is settled. Chapelle’s Show is still available on several ViacomCBS-owned platforms, including Comedy Central.