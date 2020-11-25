Darnold returns to practice, hopes to play vs. Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold doesn’t want to hear any talk about shutting him down for the remainder of a lost season due to the lingering injury that has affected his throwing shoulder throughout the fall.

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported, Darnold returned to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time in almost three weeks and is targeting starting for the 0-10 Jets against the Miami Dolphins (6-4) Sunday.

The sprained AC joint Darnold first suffered in the 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1 has sidelined the third-year pro in four of the last six games, including the past two outings. The Jets were on their bye between defeats that occurred on Nov. 9 and last Sunday.

Head coach Adam Gase told reporters he believes “things are trending in the right direction” for Darnold to once again replace one-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and veteran Joe Flacco in the Gang Green lineup. Flacco completed 15-of-30 passes for 205 yards with two touchdowns and a pick-six in the Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reports emerged last week that Darnold was sidelined “indefinitely” and could be benched for the remainder of the year with the winless Jets headed toward owning the right to select Clemson Tigers star QB Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It seems that won’t happen if Darnold has any say in the matter.