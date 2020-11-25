Cyclone Nivar Threatens India’s Puducherry

NEW DELHI — A severe cyclone gathered speed off India’s eastern shores in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and was poised to make landfall around midnight local .

Cyclone Nivar, the fourth named storm in the North Indian Ocean this year, was expected to make landfall near Puducherry, a city about 90 miles south of the manufacturing hub of Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Both cities were lashed with strong wind and heavy rains. Officials had begun evacuating makeshift housing along the coast, sending residents to cyclone shelters and relief camps.

Nivar was expected to make landfall at a speed of about 75 miles an hour, equivalent to a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, bringing heavy rainfall, squalls and flooding.