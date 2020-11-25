Controversial Alaska Pebble mine suffers potentially lethal blow with U.S. permit rejection

Article content continued

The decision was heralded by Alaska’s two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan. “This is the right decision, reached the right way,” Murkowski said in an emailed statement. “It will help ensure the continued protection of an irreplaceable resource – Bristol Bay’s world-class salmon fishery – and I hope it also marks the start of a more collaborative effort within the state to develop a sustainable vision for the region.”

If developed, the mine would be one of the largest producers of both copper and gold in the U.S., according to a recent presentation by Northern Dynasty, potentially producing an average of about 318 million pounds of copper, 1.8 million ounces of silver and 362,000 ounces of gold annually over a 20-year mine life.

Tim Bristol, executive director of SalmonState, a group dedicated to protecting Alaska’s salmon habitat, heralded the move Wednesday.

“Sometimes a project is so bad, so indefensible, that the politics fall to the wayside and we get the right decision,” Bristol said.

Northern Dynasty’s U.S. shares plunged as much as 56 per cent, the most intraday since trading began in 1996, and were down 51 per cent as of 3:50 p.m. in New York.

“How many other projects are strongly opposed by both Alaskan senators, by 80 per cent of the people that live in the region, by commercial fishermen, by recreational fishermen, by Donald Trump Jr., and by Jane Fonda?” said Joel Reynolds, a senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council. “It’s astonishing the range of opposition, and that, I think, puts it in a unique category. This project really has no friends, other than a Canadian company and its shareholders.”