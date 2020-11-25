Colts place DeForest Buckner on reserve/COVID list

It appears that DeForest Buckner might not be able to play for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
The Colts announced Wednesday that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been placed on the reserve/COVID list.
The news comes after defensive lineman Denico Autry was placed on the reserve/COVID list last week and missed Indy’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Buckner, who is in his fifth NFL season, has been solid this year for the Colts. The 26-year-old has registered 2.5 sacks, 24 solo tackles, 16 quarterback hits, one safety, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.
If Buckner is unable to face the Titans on Sunday, the Colts defense will have a much more difficult time stopping running back Derrick Henry, who already has over 1,000 rushing yards this season.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90