Colts place DeForest Buckner on reserve/COVID list

The news comes after defensive lineman Denico Autry was placed on the reserve/COVID list last week and missed Indy’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Buckner, who is in his fifth NFL season, has been solid this year for the Colts. The 26-year-old has registered 2.5 sacks, 24 solo tackles, 16 quarterback hits, one safety, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.

If Buckner is unable to face the Titans on Sunday, the Colts defense will have a much more difficult time stopping running back Derrick Henry, who already has over 1,000 rushing yards this season.