Coinbase Pro will disable margin trading starting tomorrow By Cointelegraph

Coinbase Pro will disable margin trading starting tomorrow
United States crypto exchange Coinbase Pro announced today that customers would not be able to use margin trading on the platform beginning on Wednesday.
According to the Coinbase blog, chief legal officer Paul Grewal said that no new margin trades would be allowed starting on Nov. 25 at 2:00 PST. The exchange stated that it would take the product offline in December “once all existing margin positions have expired.”
