Coco Rocha Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

The Canadian model officially becomes a mother of three as she welcomes a bouncing baby girl with husband James Conran and introduces the newborn on social media.

Coco Rocha is a mum of three after welcoming daughter Iley Ryn into the world.

The Canadian model gave birth to her baby girl on Sunday (22Nov20) in New York, with Iley joining Coco and husband James Conran‘s other children, Ioni, five, and Iver, two.

“James and I are so thankful to have had a safe delivery and to finally bring baby Iley home to her big sister, Ioni, and big brother, Iver,” Coco, 32, told People magazine. “It was love at first sight for everyone, and we’re all excited to bunker down and cuddle up as a family this winter.”

Baby Iley weighed 7 lbs, 10 oz at birth.

Coco previously told People that she and James were planning to choose an “I” name for their unborn child, explaining, “With Ioni and Iver, we wanted them to be different and something where people haven’t heard of often, but they’re both traditional names – long ago people were called that. So we want to find something just as special.”

Proud dad James also introduced the family’s latest addition on his Instagram as he wrote, “Baby iley at 1 hour old. So proud of her strong mama for delivering her to us and thankful to have another baby girl to love for the rest of my life.”

Just like her two older siblings, the bundle of joy has already had her own social media account. She was being cradled in mom Coco’s arm. “It’s been a long day,” the caption read.