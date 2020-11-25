Clariant plans 1,000 job cuts amid divestments By

© . Logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant is seen in Pratteln
ZURICH () – Clariant AG (SIX:) plans to cut around 1,000 jobs as it slims down amid a series of divestments, the Swiss speciality chemicals company said on Wednesday.
“The rightsizing programme foresees a reduction of approximately 1,000 positions in service and regional structures. Approximately one third of the reductions will be included in the divestment transfers,” it said, adding it would book a provision of around 70 million Swiss francs ($76.9 million) in the fourth quarter for the programme.
