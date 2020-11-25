CIRI Unveils New Brand Identity

Article content continued

“Over the 20 years that I have been involved with the organization, I have seen tremendous transformation. This new brand reflects the innovative and adaptive organization CIRI has become,” said Yvette Lokker, President & CEO of CIRI. “The element of the brand that resonates most with me is the geometric icon. It features four colourful, soft-edged squares representing our four core member benefits – professional development, resources, networking and advocacy – and are positioned to represent progression and forward movement. These will continue to be critical to our mandate as we continue to meet the evolving needs of our members in new and creative ways.”

The new brand identity will be rolled out in CIRI communications, publications, at professional development events and on the new website that is scheduled to launch in Q1 2021.

Our thanks go to Craib Design & Communications for developing this new brand identity with us.

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

About Craib Design & Communications

Craib Design & Communications (Craib), is an industry-leading, award-winning, full service design and communications studio. For nearly 50 years, we have gained the well-deserved reputation for putting our clients first. Clients trust us to help them deliver everything from compelling ESG Reports and Investor Communications – to innovative brands and engaging websites. It is this trust that brings our clients back each year. For more information, please visit: Website: craib.com Twitter: @craibdesign

