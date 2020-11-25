Chrissy Teigen Regrets Lashing Out at Critic as She Defends Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage Reveal

WENN

The wife of John Legend is ‘sorry’ as she remembers her own promise to be ‘kinder’ after snapping at a reporter criticizing Duchess of Sussex following miscarriage reveal.

–

Chrissy Teigen has apologised to her Twitter followers for attacking a British reporter after he criticised Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s decision to share her miscarriage news in a candid op-ed.

The former “Suits” actress went public with the heartbreaking news in an article published in The New York Times on Wednesday (25Nov20), revealing she had been expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry when she suffered the pregnancy loss in July (20).

“It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins,” she wrote. “Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.”

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meghan’s candid article, which aimed to make the discussion of miscarriage less of a taboo subject, won her sympathy from many social media users, but some questioned why she felt the need to announce the news to the world in the Times – and Chrissy made it clear she had no time for haters, having experienced the tragic loss of her own unborn son at the end of September.

She took issue with Daily Express reporter Marco Giannangeli after he tweeted, “Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps critising Meghan’s decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself? What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?”

Chrissy was quick to snap back at Giannangeli, but she deleted the post just moments later.

“Sorry forgot I’m trying to be nicer lol (laugh out loud),” she explained.

Her comment emerged a day after Chrissy claimed she was working on toning down her tendency to snap at critics online, after receiving such an outpouring of love following the loss of her third child with husband John Legend.

“I think it’s never a bad thing to learn to be a better, kinder person,” she told People magazine this week.