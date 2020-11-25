Celsius says it tipped in 25,000 Ether to help launch Ethereum 2.0 By Cointelegraph

Celsius says it tipped in 25,000 Ether to help launch Ethereum 2.0
The highly anticipated launch of 2.0, or Eth2, is scheduled to take place next week. Specifically speaking, Eth2’s proof-of-stake blockchain known as “the beacon chain” has been confirmed to run alongside the Ethereum network starting Dec. 1.
Although some members of the blockchain community remained skeptical about a Dec. 1 launch date for the beacon chain, an impressive 524,288 Ether (ETH) from 16,384 validators has been deposited into the Eth2 contract. As such, there is now assurance from The Ethereum Foundation that Eth2’s beacon chain will indeed go live as expected.
Hopes are high for Eth2, but concerns remain
