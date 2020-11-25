Celebrity Big Brother Heavy D is dead

Celebrity Big Brother star Heavy D, real name Colin Newell, has died at the age of 47. The cause of death is unknown.

His actor Nick Never wrote: ‘I’m very shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of my friend @HeavyHeavyd. U lived ur life the way u wanted to & f*** anyone who didn’t like it!

‘U always brought a smile to my face bro & lifted any room you where in. #RIPHeavyD.’

Heavy D dead: The Celebrity Big Brother star has passed away aged 47 as his friend Nick Nevern said: ‘you lived your life the way you wanted’ (pictured on CBB in 2016)

‘You lifted any room’: Actor Nick shared this post on Twitter on Wednesday

Heavy D was also known by the nickname, The Boominator because ‘Boom’ was one of his catchphrases.

The TV star, who weighed in at 23 stone, shot to fame after appearing as a buyer on the UK version of Storage Hunters.

In August 2016, he took part in the 18th series of Celebrity Big Brother but became the fourth person to be evicted from the show.

Doing his thing: The TV star, who weighed in at 23 stone, shot to fame after appearing as a buyer on the UK version of Storage Hunters

Family: He has a daughter called Rory, 14 months, with his ex-girlfriend, Bryony Harris, 25, who is 22 years his junior – but they had split up (pictured in 2016)

Heavy D has a daughter called Rory, 14 months, with his ex-girlfriend, Bryony Harris, 25, who is 22 years his junior.

The couple were engaged but split on Christmas Day 2016 before briefly reuniting in February 2017 but split once again in August of that year.

The star sparked up a relationship with Bryony after she tracked him down on Twitter after falling for his boisterous personality on TV.

A force to be reckoned with: In August 2016, he took part in the 18th series of Celebrity Big Brother but became the fourth person to be evicted from the show

Friend: Actor Nick Nevern broke the sad news on Twitter on Wednesday (pictured arriving at the UK Premiere of Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story in October, 2017)

Heavy popped the question to Bryony live on Fubar radio in September 2016 – and was thrilled when she accepted his proposal.

The pair later engaged in a furious Twitter spat after he previously said he wanted to get a paternity test.

In August 2017, said: ‘Basically my ex who is 7 months pregnant who says i’m the father has basically just said I can’t have a DNA test, cant give me a reason why.

Last messages: Heavy D was last posting on Twitter on November 14 as he wrote about watching the boxing and hoping to find romance

‘And we split up for a week before the ‘conception” and she went out and got steaming drunk with her mate. That’s and too close for comfort!!’

Tributes poured in for the TV star after the news broke.

Fans tweeted: ‘Sad to hear the news about Colin Heavy D. Larger than life character who I always got on with RIP BOOM

‘Always entertaining the people’: A few of Heavy D’s showbiz mates took to social media to express their sadness over his passing

‘RIP HEAVY D! I’m in so much shock! Win, lose or draw you would always have good energy on match days.

‘Im find this hard to take in my good friend HeavyD has passed away he was a great character and was there for me in difficult times R I P Colin. [sic]

‘Had the pleasure of meeting Heavy D at a charity do once. He was surprisingly down to earth, and VERY funny.

‘He was down to earth’: Fans took to Twitter in their droves to pay tribute to the star

‘R.I.P HEAVY D it’s mad as I see you doing boxing pads on your page just a week or so ago. REST IN POWER bigman.’

An American-Jamaican rapper who also went by the name Heavy D, real name Dwight Arrington Myers, died in 2011.

He was killed by a pulmonary embellism which caused a blood clot that following a flight from London to LA.