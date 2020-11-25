Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, And Wiz Khalifa, Grammy Twitter Drama Explainer

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

“Why pit successful women against each other?”

If you’ve been on Twitter today, you might have seen a bit of an online kerfuffle regarding Nicki Minaj, Wiz Khalifa, Cardi B, and the Grammys.


Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

Well, it all started when Nicki called out the Grammys for awarding Best New Artist to Bon Iver over her in 2012.

Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard &amp; bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday

Pretty soon after, rapper Wiz Khalifa tweeted to say that he understood the feeling — having been nominated for seven himself.

As a grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. Niggas always think its unfair until they get their turn. Just keep workin and that time'll come through.

As a grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. Niggas always think its unfair until they get their turn. Just keep workin and that time’ll come through.

Things started to get a bit messy when a fan tweeted to point out that Cardi B had won a Grammy — but neither Wiz nor Nicki had.

@wizkhalifa cardi wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn't is the biggest proof that they don't know a shit bout music.

@wizkhalifa cardi wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn’t is the biggest proof that they don’t know a shit bout music.

FYI, she won Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy.

And then Wiz replied saying, “Most self made artists have this problem.”

You’d be forgiven for thinking that it looks like Wiz is saying Cardi isn’t self-made, whereas Nicki is — because it seems like that’s how Cardi took it.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Firstly, Cardi responded with a screenshot of a DM Wiz sent her in 2016 saying, “Keep your light shining and don’t let others take it.”

This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it !

This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it !

Next, she called him out for pitting, “successful women against each other.”

I don’t understand why niggas entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom.

I don’t understand why niggas entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom.

Followed by retweets of fans offering their sport:

It didn’t take long for Wiz to start backpedaling, saying that he thought Cardi was self-made as well.

Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL

Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL

As well as flat out denying that he’d ever said otherwise.

As for Nicki’s Twitter…

There we have it, folks! We’ll keep you posted if there’s anymore updates on this mess.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR