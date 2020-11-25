Cardi B Calls Out Wiz Khalifa After Wiz Suggests Cardi’s Label ‘PAID’ For Her Fame!!

Yesterday (November 24) the Grammy’s released the coveted list of artists who were nominated for a trophy,, and it’s caused quite a stir. Shortly after the names leaked – learned that Wiz Khalifa suggested that Cardi B – one of the biggest female artists in the world – may have “bought” her Grammy Award.

It all started when a fan tweeted that Cardi B winning a Grammy award while Nicki Minaj didn’t “is the biggest proof that they don’t know a sh*t bout music.”

Wiz Khalifa retweeted the message and added, “Most self made artists have this problem.”

Cardi then decided to respond.

“I don’t understand why n*ggas entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other?” she wrote. “Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a b*tch was at the bottom.” Then, she shared a screenshot of a DM Wiz allegedly sent her back in 2016. The rapper encouraged her and wrote “your doing a great job and the way you address things is admirable. Keep your light shining and don’t let others take it.”

Wiz came back and replied, “Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well.”

A fan told him that he shouldn’t further address the drama because not everything needs his attention. “I just don’t want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason,” said Wiz.