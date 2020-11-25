Cardano Falls 19% In Selloff By .com

Cardano Falls 19% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.133740 by 23:39 (04:39 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 18.65% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $4.151867B, or 0.79% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.120712 to $0.160285 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 25.4%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.881319B or 0.78% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1056 to $0.1826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 90.09% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $17,856.0 on the .com Index, down 4.68% on the day.

was trading at $527.73 on the .com Index, a loss of 10.26%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $332.259481B or 62.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $60.230377B or 11.41% of the total cryptocurrency market value.