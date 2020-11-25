Car seen crashing into gate of Merkel’s office

BERLIN () -A car was seen crashing into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a witness said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Merkel was scheduled to be hosting a video conference of German state premiers on Wednesday morning, at which an extension to the lockdown and further steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic were due to be discussed.

