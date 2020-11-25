Canada’s top pension funds ask for better ESG disclosures

“How companies identify and address issues such as diversity and inclusion, human capital, board effectiveness and climate change can significantly contribute to value creation or erosion,” the group said in a statement.

“Companies have an obligation to disclose their key business risks and opportunities to financial markets and should provide financially relevant, comparable and decision-useful information.”

The funds said they’re committed to strengthening ESG disclosure within their own organizations and to allocating capital to investments best-placed to deliver sustainable value over the long term.

