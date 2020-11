The Carolina Panthers defeated the Detroit Lions last weekend without the likes of Teddy Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey. This weekend they’ll take on the Minnesota Vikings, and one of those players is set to return to the lineup.

According to ESPN’s David Newton, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that he expects Bridgewater to return from his knee injury this weekend while McCaffrey won’t play due to the shoulder injury he sustained during Week 9.