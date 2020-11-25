BREAKING | Argentinian football legend, Diego Maradona, dies aged 60

Argentinian football legend, Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.

Both BBC and AFP have confirmed that Maradona, considered one of the greatest ever soccer players, succumbed to cardiac failure.

Early in November, Maradona underwent surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

The diminutive playmaker started his career at Boca Juniors and went on to play for Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla before ending his career back at Boca.

He captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.

More to follow…