Brazil current account deficit shrinks to smallest since February 2018 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . FILE PHOTO: 200 reais note are seen after Brazil’s Central Bank issues the new note in Brasilia

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA () – Brazil’s balance of payments position with the rest of the world improved in October, figures showed on Wednesday, as a $1.5 billion current account surplus helped narrow the 12-month accumulated deficit to its smallest in two and a half years.

A widening surplus in goods trade, and shrinking deficits in services and primary income again delivered the overall current account surplus, the central bank said, adding that it forecasts a surplus of $1 billion for November.

Revisions to previous months meant that Brazil posted a tiny current account deficit of $10.8 million in June, breaking what would have been a run of seven consecutive surpluses, something not seen since 2006.

October’s surplus was more than the $1.3 billion forecast in a poll of economists, and narrowed the overall deficit in the preceding 12 months to 1% of gross domestic product, the smallest since February 2018.

Goods exports fell 8.6% from the same month last year to $18 billion, the central bank said, while imports fell 26.3% to $13.1 billion, giving a trade surplus of 4.9 billion. So far this year, exports have fallen 7.8% and imports have slumped 15.1%.

The services deficit shrank by 55.2% from a year earlier to $1.6 billion and the primary income deficit shrank by 70.6% to $1.9 billion, the central bank said.

The current account deficit in the first 10 months of the year stood at $7.6 billion.

Foreign direct investment totaled $1.8 billion in October, sharply down from $8.2 billion a year ago, the central bank said, adding that it forecasts FDI of $1 billion in November.

On the portfolio side, Brazil posted an overall net inflow of $5.5 billion into domestic stocks and bonds last month, comprised of $2.8 billion into stocks and $2.7 billion into bonds.

Inflows have returned in recent months, but so far this year a net $21.6 billion has been pulled from domestic markets, the central bank said, and $27.4 billion has been pulled in the last 12 months.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR