Boy injured after being hit by wheel of ute in Caboolture

A five-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening head injuries after he was struck by the flying wheel of a ute allegedly performing a burnout north of Brisbane.

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses or anyone with vision to come forward following the freak incident in Caboolture yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Police allege a blue Ford Faclon utility was stopped at the intersection of King Street and Morayfield Road, when the driver began to spin its tyres as the lights turned green about 4.30pm.

The incident occurred outside the King Street shopping centre. (Google Maps)

The rear passenger side wheel then flung from the ute, hitting the boy who was walking with family along a footpath outside Caboolture Square Shopping Centre.

The child suffered critical head injuries and was taken to Brisbane Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and has issued an urgent appeal for anyone who may have mobile phone footage or dashcam of the incident to come forward,” a Queensland Police statement read.

The alleged driver of the ute, an 18-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with a string of traffic offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, driving unlicensed, driving unregistered and driving a defective vehicle.

The man is due to appear at Pine Rivers Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.