Boy, 13, fighting for his life after getting beaten around the head with a metal pole

Boy, 13, is fighting for his life after ‘man, 35, battered children round the head with a metal pole as they left south London school’
- A 13-year-old boy was beaten with a metal pole yesterday afternoon in Lambeth
- Scotland Yard confirmed the victim is fighting for his life in a London hospital
- A 35-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of GBH
A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being attacked with a metal pole yesterday afternoon in south west London.
Videos posted on social show a man involved in a row with several people in Lambeth, at 3.23pm yesterday.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH.
The suspect is accused of attacking several people – including the boy – with a pole.
The man is currently being questioned by detectives investigating the incident.
The 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with head injuries. Scotland Yard described the youngster’s condition as life-threatening.
