Bo Jackson: Career retrospective | Yardbarker

Bo knows football. Bo knows baseball. Bo knows how to keep a legacy in sports going. Despite not being a Hall of Famer, Bo Jackson is one of the most-famous athletes ever. He became a true icon, and if not for injury could have made an even larger impact than he did. Jackson may not have been a massive success in a single sport, but the man managed to play professionally in two different sports, which is truly amazing. Here’s a look at the too-brief career of the athlete who knew what he was doing.