Black Friday’s Best Smart Garage Door Opener Deals: Meross, Chamberlain, & more

Garage doors are dumb. They open and close and open and close and… you get the idea. But they’re also essential to keeping your car (or junk) safe, and with the advent of smart garage door openers, they become even more useful. Not only can you open and close the door remotely (shoot, I left it open and I’m already at work!) but you can let delivery people into a neutral spot without worrying that they’re going to have access to the rest of the house.

Do you need a smart garage door opener? Of course, you don’t need one, but oh my goodness wouldn’t your life be better with that kind of automation? I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been frustrated because the signal on my garage door clicker in my car wouldn’t connect, or the battery in the remote died, and I had to get out of my car and open it manually LIKE AN ANIMAL. So no, you don’t need one, but you’ll be so much happier once you get one.

Most of the smart garage door openers on the market are easy enough for the average weekend warrior to install, but if you don’t feel up to that, you can get someone to put it in for you without breaking the bank (especially with all the money you’ll save on these deals!). When you buy through these links at Amazon, you can add expert installation to your purchase. BAM! Done and done.

Smart garage door openers aren’t advertised in a lot of Black Friday sales, but all the major ones dropped in price for last year’s Black Friday and even Prime Day just a couple weeks ago. We’ve got a roundup of some of the top choices and the prices we expect them to drop to, even if those deals aren’t live just yet.

Black Friday’s best smart garage door opener deals:

The smart garage door openers on this list have extensive compatibility with hundreds of models and manufacturers. The Chamberlin MyQ-G0301 works with all major garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors, and the meross opener is compatible with hundreds of models, though some may require additional accessories. We recommend that you check these compatibility guides before purchasing, but chances are if your garage door opener was made in the last 20 years or so, you should be covered here.

Buy this controller on sale for $25 and get a $30 credit when you use KEY30 and sign up for Amazon Key during checkout. That’s like Amazon giving you $5 to buy this. Control this smart garage door opener using an app on your phone. It now allows for free in-garage delivery of Prime orders with Key by Amazon in select areas. $25 + $30 promo credit at Amazon This isn’t a sure deal for Black Friday, and it’s definitely not live. However, this is what the MyQ dropped to on Prime Day. I’m willing to bet we’ll see it again on Black Friday. This has everything you’d want in an automated entry device, including a great app, simple setup, guest access, and smart notifications. It is not currently directly compatible with Alexa or Apple’s Homekit. You can, however, use it with Google Home/Google Assistant via the IFTTT service. $17 at Amazon

$40 at Walmart The Meross garage door opener is one of those devices that’s just always on sale. Meross has constant discounts running it seems like. This particular smart device dropped as low as $18 as recently as September. We expect to see it drop again for Black Friday. $18 at Amazon During last year’s Black Friday sales the iQ3 dropped as low as $47. It hasn’t really been on sale since and was even going for as much as $90 for a long period this year. Looks like we’re due for a great discount. $47 at Amazon The Nexx controller dropped to $60 during last year’s Black Friday sale and dropped to $60 again this year for 4th of July despite selling regularly for $80 most of the year. It’s about due for another sale, don’t ya think? This smart garage door opener from Nexx works with Alexa, Siri, or the Google Assistant without a hub, and can be installed in 10 minutes or less! It also features geofencing support, so it can automatically open/close depending on where your vehicle is. $60 at Amazon

The deals above are just predictions right now. We don’t necessarily know these garage door openers will drop this low, but it’s a safe bet they’ll at least drop from the current street prices. Keep an eye out for the latest Black Friday savings and follow Thrifter on Twitter for all the best ways to save this year.