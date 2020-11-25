Bill Murray Mourning Brother Ed’s Death

Instagram

The original ‘Ghostbusters’ actor is mourning the loss of his brother Ed Murray who was also the inspiration behind the star’s classic movie ‘Caddyshack’.

Actor Bill Murray is mourning his brother, Ed.

The passing of the “Ghostbusters” star’s sibling was announced on Monday (23Nov20) on his apparel company, William Murray Golf’s Instagram. He was 75.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray,” the announcement read. “Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf – by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club – at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ’em like that anymore.)”

Ed was the inspiration behind Bill’s hit 1980’s movie “Caddyshack“, with the announcement explaining, “Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University – a scholarship awarded to golf caddies – a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in Caddyshack when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay.”

“Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame, as well – something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives,” it added.

“It was an honour for all of us to get to know Ed and to spend time with him over the past half decade as we’ve built this brand with the Murray family – and his loss is a hole that will never be filled.”

The post concluded, “Thank you for always being so gracious, Ed. Our hearts are with his lovely family. Rest in paradise, to a true family man and a gentle, sweet soul. May we honour your memory from this day forward. #MurrayBrothers #WilliamMurray #MurrayMoments.”