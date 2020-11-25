Best Black Friday Wireless Keyboard Deals 2020: Apple, Logitech, Razer

Black Friday deals are showing up all over now, with the sales event now just days away. With shopping primarily being conducted online this year, many retailers have started their Black Friday sales early. That makes it the perfect time to get great discounts on the best technology, including the best Black Friday wireless keyboard deals.

With so many deals out there, we’ve taken the hard work out of things by providing you with a roundup of the best Black Friday wireless keyboard deals, along with a quick guide to what to look for when choosing one for your home setup. We’ve also scoured the internet for all the best Black Friday wireless mouse deals, so you’ve got the perfect wires-free arrangement.

Best Black Friday wireless keyboard deals

How to choose a wireless keyboard during Black Friday

Looking for a new wireless keyboard but don’t know where to start? Read on and we’ll tell you what to look for. As always, your first port of call should always be knowing your budget. Don’t overspend and you’ll be that much more likely to enjoy whatever you snap up.

Now that you’ve got that out of the way, how do you plan on using your wireless keyboard? Check out our best wireless keyboards guide if you want a general overview, but it’s worth knowing that, generally, keyboards come down to one of a few different types.

If you’re planning on typing a lot on your keyboard, whether for work or study, then an ergonomic keyboard is a great bet. Its focus is on avoiding placing too much stress on your hands with some wireless keyboards also including built-in wrist rests to make things even more comfortable. Ergonomic keyboards can look big and clunky so you’ll need appropriate desk space, but it’s worth it if it means your hands and wrists are supported during a busy day’s work. One of our top picks for a non-clunky, ergonomic option is the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard.

If you’re looking to improve your gaming sessions then a gaming keyboard is useful. Wireless gaming keyboards have low lag times, high battery life, and reliable connectivity. After all, you can’t afford to be slowed down while gaming, right? Many gaming keyboards also have RGB lights which look cool in your gaming setup but may affect battery life. It’s worth checking out how the keyboard is laid out too to ensure it fits into how you play your games. A mechanical keyboard is the sweet spot here, too, with higher accuracy. We’re big fans of the Logitech G915 but any Logitech keyboard is pretty great.

Finally, if you simply need a light and compact wireless keyboard then a portable keyboard is perfect. These are small devices that don’t offer many features but they’re ideal if you want to use a wireless keyboard occasionally or hook it up to a mobile device. One of our best picks is the Arteck HB030B because it’s super-thin and light, plus it even has backlighting if you want to use it in the dark.

Should you buy a wireless keyboard during Black Friday?

If you are looking for a new wireless keyboard, now is the perfect time to get one. Black Friday always sees a lot of excellent deals on tech products, wireless keyboards included. What’s more, the sales tend to last most of the week instead of just a single day, so there is no need to wait it out if you find a good deal early. If the deal is right for you, go for it.

How much should you pay for a wireless keyboard during Black Friday?

Wireless keyboards can be very affordable, especially if you are just out for something basic. You can pay as little as $20 from a reliable name like Philips or Microsoft. While these keyboards will not come with many bells and whistles, they get the job done for minimal outlay.

Spend all day everyday typing? You might want to look into getting a wireless mechanical keyboard. While these are undoubtedly more expensive, frequently rising above $100, their mechanical switches can provide a much more comfortable experience than the traditional rubber dome switch used by more affordable alternatives. After hours on end of typing, your fingers will thank you.

The other thing to consider is whether you want to use a keyboard with multiple devices. Some vendors offer devices that can switch between connected peripherals at the touch of a button, which is especially useful if you need to switch between typing on a computer and a tablet, for example. These keyboards can cost anywhere from $20 to $75 depending on whether you just need a compact option or a full layout with a number pad, how sturdy you need it to be, and more.

Are any Black Friday wireless keyboard deals too good to be true?

Considering Black Friday is one of the biggest sale events of the year, it should not be surprising that some deals are better than others. Many retailers use Black Friday as an excuse to slap a big price cut on old and outdated stock just to get rid of it. That means you need to be careful — read reviews and check the specs to make sure you are not buying an outdated device that doesn’t meet your needs.

The other thing you need to be aware of is the range of high-pressure tactics used by some retailers to strong-arm you into a rushed sale. Some use countdown timers or warnings that other customers are looking at the same product as you to ratchet up the pressure. Don’t panic — if a deal is not tempting or is not right for you, it doesn’t matter how many other people are looking at it. Take your time and go in armed with your research. It will make finding the perfect deal much more satisfying.

Where to find the best wireless keyboard sales

Amazon Black Friday : Always keen to discount everything imaginable, Amazon has discounts on many wireless keyboards this Black Friday.

: Always keen to discount everything imaginable, Amazon has discounts on many wireless keyboards this Black Friday. Best Buy Black Friday : With plenty of big offers, Best Buy hasn’t skipped out on good wireless keyboard deals either.

: With plenty of big offers, Best Buy hasn’t skipped out on good wireless keyboard deals either. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart has you covered with plenty of tech deals including cheap wireless keyboards.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

