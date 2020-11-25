Best Black Friday TV deals 2020: QLED, Ultra HD and 4k Smart TVs

Film lovers, documentary fans and Netflix addicts listen up, as Black Friday is just a few days away, and this year’s event is set to be bigger than ever.

So mark 27 November in your calendars and get ready to shop thousands of discounts on big name brands such as Philips, Sony and LG.

Taking place the day after Thanksgiving, the event originally hails from America and began as just one day of sales. It since spanned beyond the entire weekend culminating on Monday, also known as Cyber Monday (30 November). More recently though, deals were starting earlier in the week too.

Many of the best deals in the sale are often on tech products. As pricier additions to your home, now is the time to snap up a new TV to relax on the sofa and enjoy your favourite box sets during lockdown and beyond.

As Black Friday has truly come early this year with big name retailers launching their pre-sales, we’ve found the best early Black Friday TV deals to snap up below. We’ll be updating our selection daily leading up to the event and throughout the sale period to find you the best offers.

The best Black Friday TV deals available now

Samsung QE75Q80TATXXU 75in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: Was £2499, now £1999, Currys PC World

(Samsung)

Save yourself a whopping £500 off this huge 75in ultra HD smart TV from Samsung. With one of the largest ranges of 4K content and catch-up apps at your fingertips, kick back and enjoy the likes of Apple TV, Netflix, and Disney+. The intelligent Quantum Processor adjusts each picture in real-time so that all your content is upscaled to 4K – even if it’s not filmed in it, enhancing the contrast and clarity of each scene.

Philips 58PUS7555 58in 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: Was £499, now £379

(Philips)

Save £120 on this 58in TV which features Dolby vision, Freeview, Catch-up TV and 4K streaming. Another Philips 4K TV, the Ambilight 55PUS6814/12, made it into our 2020 guide of best 4K TVs, with our reviewer commenting: “Image quality is not the best on test but is still excellent, and better than you might hope for from this price range.” You can also save on the 43in, 50in and 70in versions (£60, £80 and £120 respectively) of this model.

Samsung 65in QE65Q800T (2020) QLED HDR 2000 8K Ultra HD Smart TV: Was £2799, now £2299, John Lewis & Partners

(Samsung)

This 65in screen has the wow factor with four times the number of pixels as 4K UHD TV. Expect spectacular flawless picture detail, with vibrant colour, exceptional contrast flawlessly realistic detail, even on a screen this size, plus the HDR 2000 brightness means it won’t fade over time. The anti-reflection screen ensures you’ll only see the purest picture no matter where you’re sat or what time of the day it is and right now you can bag yourself £500 off.

Hisense 55in U7Q ULED 4K HDR Smart TV: Was £899, Now £549, Studio

(Studio )

Save nearly 40 per cent on this sleek Hisense 55in Smart TV. It features Amazon’s smart assistant, Alexa and built in apps including Amazon Prime video, Netflix and YouTube – all available to stream in 4K. Use the Remote Now smartphone app to replace your traditional remote control and never lose it down the back of the sofa again. The TV measures up at H77 x L122.7 x D25cm. Also included in the price is a two-year guarantee.

Panasonic TX-65HZ1500B 65in smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £2899, Now £2499, Currys PC world

(Currys)

See every detail on this 65in Panasonic TV, with an OLED display that offers four times the resolution of HD, and a powerful HCX PRO intelligent processor. You can binge your favourite boxsets on this smart TV, with platforms such as Netflix, Now TV, Prime and YouTube ready to use. We featured a similar model in our round-up of the 10 best 4K TV’s. The Independent‘s technology critic said that “Panasonic’s OLED screens are routinely excellent”.

LG 65UN81006LB 65in UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV: Was £999.99, now £645, Amazon

(Amazon)

This 2020 model of the LG 65UN81006LB 65in UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV boasts 4K picture quality for sharp and detailed images, while the ultra surround will ensure your ears are in for a treat too with immersive sound quality. Use your voice to find your favourite shows with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, and kick back with favourite apps such as Netflix and Youtube.

LG OLED65GX6LA 65in Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: Was £2999, now £2299, Currys PC World

(LG)

Like many other of the latest flatscreens, this has a slender high-quality display thanks to the 4K HD screen and OLED technology; making it a world away from traditional backlit LED TVs. With Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, it’s never been easier to browse the range of streaming services at your fingertips, including Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. With £700 off, you’ll want to snap this deal up quickly.

Hisense 65U8QFTUK 65in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: Was £1699, now £949, Currys PC World

(Hisense)

Boasting 4K picture quality, HDR technology to enhance detail, surround sound and JBL speaker, sitting on the sofa watching TV will feel like a cinematic experience. Thanks to the built-in Alexa you can control your device using your voice, and you can, of course, make use of one of the many streaming service apps. If the 65in size is a little too large, the 55in model has also been discounted to £799, a great price for a high-quality TV.

Samsung the frame 2020 43in QLED Smart TV: Was £1199, now £699, Very

(Samsung)

This will transform your room regardless of whether you’re watching TV or not. In art mode it displays artwork and photos and fits flush to the wall just like a picture frame, making it perfect for those who prefer the TV to not be the focal point of a room. As a TV, the QLED screen and Q HDR technology mean the picture quality is crystal clear. Access a world of online entertainment and control it using your voice by connecting with the built-in Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant. With a whopping £500 saving to be had, this is worth snapping up fast.

LG OLED65BX6LB 65in Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV: Was £1799, now £1599, AO

(LG)

Save £200 on this 65in smart 4K TV by leading brand LG, with an OLED display that promises to bring the cinema experience to your living room. The 3rd generation AI7 4K intelligent processor analyses each frame in real time, giving you the best visuals possible. It also tweaks the audio too, so it’ll sound great whichever room you’re in. The smart TV will connect to all of your favourite streaming services, including Apple TV and Disney+, and features special technology that prevents image flickering and creates less blue light to help protect your eyes.

Sony Bravia KD65A85BU 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant: Was £2599, now £1999, Currys PC World

(Sony)

While this huge TV was pricey to start with, now is the time to buy it with a huge £600 discount. The smart 4K model has an ultra HD OLED display and is compatible with Google Assistant. As well as Freeview HD, you’ll also have access to catch up-TV and a range of streaming services, from Prime Video to Netflix. The sound comes directly from where the action is happening on the screen with this TV, an unusual feature that makes your film or TV show even more immersive.

Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £549, now £429, AO

(Toshiba)

Get more out of your free time with this 65in TV. Thanks to the 4K ultra HD display, it has high-quality resolution so you can get immersed in your favourite boxsets and films; perfect for the Christmas period. As well as a crisp picture, it’s a smart TV, so you can enjoy streaming apps and catch-up services and even connect it with your Alexa device. Make use of this offer today and you can claim £50 off a soundbar, which will really improve your at-home cinema experience.

Samsung QE55Q70T 55in, QLED 4K ultra HD TV: Was £1299, now £799, Very

(Samsung)

QLED is a Samsung special, and it means it’ll deliver more heavily saturated colours that are more precisely defined. The Smart TV element means you can, of course, stream all your favourite TV and films using the built-in apps, including Disney+, Apple TV, NOW TV and BT Sport. The ambient mode means you can turn the screen into a decorative feature, which takes the focal point away from the TV. It can also be controlled using a number of voice assistance, such as Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Black Friday TV deals to expect

Big name brands with even bigger discounts flooded the Black Friday sales last year.





How to get the best Black Friday TV deals?

The beauty of Black Friday is retailers are vying for customers, so they will have varied discounts and deals on offer, so don’t stick to one store, instead shop around different retailers.

Read more

Sign up to retailers’s newsletters to be the first to know about their sales, and have your list and know what you’re after.

Don’t forget to check back here, because the IndyBest team will be hand-selecting the best deals to be had in the run-up and during the sale.

How long will the discounts last?

For the majority of retailers, the sale starts from Black Friday (27 November) and finishes on Cyber Monday (30 November). But some brands are starting weeks earlier, including Amazon, Boots and Superdrug.

We are constantly updating all of our Black Friday guides so be sure to check them for the latest information.

