Best Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 Deals 2020

Black Friday deals are here in massive numbers now and Amazon Black Friday deals, in particular, should be of interest to anyone looking to pick up a new Apple Watch Series 6. Both the 40mm and 44m varieties have been reduced, making this a great time to snap one up. It’s one of the many Black Friday Apple deals we’re seeing pop up right now. Not sure if the Apple Watch Series 6 is for you? No problem! We’ve also rounded up the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals if you’d prefer a different model as well as the best Black Friday smartwatch deals if you want something non-Apple flavored.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) — $350, was $400

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS) — $380, was $429

The Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch so far. The most significant standout feature here is its Always-On Retina display which is 2.5 times brighter outdoors than before when your wrist is down and is so much more convenient than past Apple Watches that lacked an Always-On display. It’s ideal for taking a glance at throughout the day.

Elsewhere are the useful features you’d expect from an Apple Watch including the ability to track pretty much all your workouts including swimming thanks to the swim-proof design. You can also monitor your blood oxygen levels with an all-new sensor and app, along with keeping an eye on your heart rhythm via its ECG app. Everything about the Apple Watch Series 6 promises to be far faster than before with the processor up to 20% swifter than the Series 5 before it.

The Apple Watch Series 6 also looks fantastic with the option to purchase additional wristbands if you want a different look for every occasion. It’s a truly versatile and great smartwatch, and easily one of the best there is.

Ordinarily priced at from $400, you can score the 40mm model for just $350 thanks to Amazon reducing it by an extra $29 at the checkout, or you can buy the 44mm version for just $380 with the same $29 taken off at the checkout. The latter is best if you have larger wrists or simply prefer a bigger display. Snap up them now while stocks last.

