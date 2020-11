Joe Burrow’s rookie campaign was cut short last weekend when he tore his ACL and MCL against the Washington Football Team. The Cincinnati Bengals really don’t have much of a chance to make the playoffs, and they really don’t have much of a choice when it comes to finding a replacement for Burrow.

With not many options in the free-agent market, the Bengals are opting to start practice squad quarterback Brandon Allen on Sunday against the New York Giants, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.