B. Simone Joins OnlyFans And Leaks Some Graphic Underwear Pics: “F*ck It”

Another celebrity just joined Onlyfans. confirmed that B Simone is the latest celeb to add their name to the list of Onlyfans participants. She joins names like Amber Rose, Chris Brown, Tyga, Rubi Rose, LisaRaye McCoy, Michael B. Jordan, Swae LEe, Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, and dozens of others who have launched pages and raked in big bucks through the adult—site.

We shouldn’t be surprised, because B. Simone clearly knows how to hustle. Th beautiful IG influencer has her own beauty brand as well as her music and comedy career. It was only a matter of time before she brought in dough from OnlyFans.

And the way she announced her new Onlyfans was pretty shocking. She leaked a black and white photo of herself where it looked as if she was wearing only her underwear while text covered her breasts.

Here’s the pic that she posted on her IG Story:

B. Simone is a American rapper, singer, comedian, beautician, internet personality, and actress, who was one of the recurring cast members on Season 9 but later returned to the show in Season 11 of the improv comedy show Wild ‘N Out on MTV and VH1.