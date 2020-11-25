B. Simone Joins OnlyFans And Leaks Some Graphic Underwear Pics: “F*ck It”

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Another celebrity just joined Onlyfans. confirmed that B Simone is the latest celeb to add their name to the list of Onlyfans participants.  She joins names like Amber Rose, Chris Brown, Tyga, Rubi Rose, LisaRaye McCoy, Michael B. Jordan, Swae LEe, Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, and dozens of others who have launched pages and raked in big bucks through the adult—site.

We shouldn’t be surprised, because B. Simone clearly knows how to hustle. Th beautiful IG influencer has her own beauty brand as well as her music and comedy career. It was only a matter of time before she brought in dough from OnlyFans.

