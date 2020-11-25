Ayushmann Khurrana can’t get enough of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes’ new song

We love watching Ayushmann Khurrana use his social media to share fun videos of him singing casually. He’s shared several of his own songs on social media and has been seen humming songs like Bekhayali while he’s at the gym. But his last post is about an international collaboration that everyone is raving about and it’s not got this multi-talented actor’s approval.

Sharing a video of himself grooving to Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber’s latest hit Monster, Ayushmann expressed how much he likes the song. He’s seen wearing a puffy black jacket and top ponytail as he sings along with the chorus of the song. He captioned the post, “Whatta song. Whatta a collab.”

Check out his post below.









