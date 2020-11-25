Australian Open likely to be delayed one or two weeks in 2021

A one or two-week delay for the Australian Open is shaping as the most likely outcome, after a series of high-level meetings between Tennis Australia, the Victorian government and the tennis tours.

While there’s little chance of the tournament beginning as scheduled on January 18, it appears a start on either January 25 or February 1 is a realistic possibility.

It seems likely the players will be allowed to practice while serving their two-week quarantine, as the Australian and Indian cricketers have done, but the start date for the Open will depend on whether or not the players insist on a lead-up tournament in the week prior to the first grand slam tournament of the year.

Both the ATP and WTA tours are keen to minimise disruption to their calendars, with any delay to the Australian Open having a flow-on effect.

Ashleigh Barty will look to improve on her run to the semi finals in 2020. (Getty)

The ATP has a 500-level tournament in Rotterdam due to start on February 8, an event that attracted eight of the top 16 players in the world when it was held earlier this year. Roger Federer is a three-time winner of that tournament.

Any delay to the Australian Open beyond a February 1 start would have huge implications for the Masters series scheduled for the United States in March, although the Indian Wells tournament remains doubtful given the COVID-19 situation in California. The Miami event seems more likely to go ahead at this stage.

A longer delay would also risk a clash with Melbourne’s Formula One Grand Prix in March, as well as the start of the AFL season.

Players have made it clear that they won’t go straight from quarantine into a grand slam tournament over best-of-five sets, unless they can practice in quarantine or play in a lead-up tournament.

Novak Djokovic is the defending Australian Open champion. (Getty)

“[I’m] not complaining that it’s boring or something like this, it’s just that going out from the room after 14 days of not doing anything and playing five sets right away, I think would be really dangerous for the health of any sportsman,” ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev said.

“At least from what was said before, we would be able to practice on tennis courts and practice physically, which is really important. I don’t think it’s going to be possible for anybody to go there [if they] will need to stay in the room for 14 days.”

Victoria’s Sport and Major Events Minister, Martin Pakula, said any change to the dates of the tournament is likely to be minor.

“It’s likely they will be delayed by a week or two. I think that’s still most likely, but it’s not the only option,” Mr Pakula said.

“I still think it’s much more likely that it will be a shorter [delay] rather than a longer one.”

Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge says he’s optimistic a compromise can be reached that keeps all parties happy.

Nick Kyrgios. (Getty)

“I’m feeling far more confident and positive than I was this time last week,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports.

“This time last week here in Victoria, the Premier kind of put cold water on the opportunity of people coming into the state.

“That’s now starting to turn. Do we have the actual date? Not yet.”

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said over the weekend that a date for the tournament would be finalised within the next 14 days.

One stumbling block with the players could be the possible elimination of the qualifying tournament, which would remove the need for an additional 256 players to travel to Australia. However, the qualifying tournament is a valuable source of income for the lower-ranked players, which the tours will be reluctant to forego.

Woodbridge said there are many boxes to be ticked before a date can be locked in.

“Tennis Australia and the Victorian government have been working unbelievably hard, to make sure that everybody is secure,” he explained.

“By secure, I mean the community are happy and comfortable, the players have got what they need, and that the tournament can be broadcast.”

“Everybody’s watching what’s going to be happening with the Open.”