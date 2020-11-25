Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.59% By .com

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.59%



Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.59% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which rose 10.71% or 0.150 points to trade at 1.550 at the close. Meanwhile, Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) added 9.05% or 0.36 points to end at 4.34 and Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:) was up 8.92% or 1.48 points to 18.07 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.16% or 0.320 points to trade at 4.150 at the close. Megaport Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.99% or 0.95 points to end at 12.65 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.39% or 0.40 points to 5.86.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 714 to 594 and 347 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 11.78% to 13.949 a new 6-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.13% or 2.30 to $1806.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 0.71% or 0.32 to hit $45.23 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract rose 0.92% or 0.44 to trade at $48.22 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.24% to 0.7342, while AUD/JPY fell 0.21% to 76.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 92.055.