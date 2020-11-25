Asian Doll Honors King Von By Getting His Portrait Tattooed On Her Hand

Many family, friends, and fans continue to mourn King Von after he, unfortunately, passed away earlier this month. Nonetheless, they have continued to share their memories of him as they continue to keep his legacy alive.

One person that has been sharing their personal memories of the late rapper is Asian Doll, who actually dated King Von for awhile. Although they were taking a break from their relationship at the time of his passing, it was clear that they meant a lot to each other as they have shared many memories.

Tuesday night, Asian took to her Instagram Live to share with fans that she was in the process of getting a portrait of Von tattooed on her hand to honor him.

Once the tattoo was finished she showed off the finished artwork and said in her caption, “You Kno How It Go We Don’t Even Play Like Dat Dayvon This The HARDEST Tattoo On My Body.”

This isn’t the first time she has gotten a tattoo to show her love for King Von. While they were in their relationship, she also tattooed his name more than once.

As we previously reported, earlier this month, King Von, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 26 after being injured in a shooting in Atlanta. The following day Timothy Leeks, 22, was charged for the fatal shooting.

We are continuing to keep King Von’s loved ones in prayer during this difficult time.

