Asian Doll Gets Portrait Of King Von Tattooed Onto Her Hand!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Chicago rap legend King Von was gunned down in front of an Atlanta hookah bar two weeks ago, just a week after releasing his debut album Welcome to O’Block.

Yesterday Von’s on-again off-again girlfriend, Asian Doll, went on social media to memorialize the man that she loved.

Last week, Asian Doll, also known as Asian Da Brat, told her fans that she was getting a King Von tattoo on her face. She did get the tattoo, but the beautiful rapper chose not to cover her face with ink. 

