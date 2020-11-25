Asian Doll Gets Portrait Of King Von Tattooed Onto Her Hand!! (Pics)

Chicago rap legend King Von was gunned down in front of an Atlanta hookah bar two weeks ago, just a week after releasing his debut album Welcome to O’Block.

Yesterday Von’s on-again off-again girlfriend, Asian Doll, went on social media to memorialize the man that she loved.

Last week, Asian Doll, also known as Asian Da Brat, told her fans that she was getting a King Von tattoo on her face. She did get the tattoo, but the beautiful rapper chose not to cover her face with ink.

Asian Doll shared her latest body art to her Instagram Story and Twitter account, and she’s chosen to get an impressive portrait of her late boyfriend tattooed on the back of her hand.

TRAILER FOR THE Wendy Williams BIOPIC IS RELEASED

In a video that showed her new tattoo in detail, that she entitled “Know How We Rocking DAYVON,” she showed off every intricate detail of the new tats.

She also added that people were already criticizing her tattoo prior to it being completed. “My tattoo so raw I ain’t even finished & mfs already haten but soon as my sh*t get finished they finna be d*ck riding.”

Here’s the video: