Arians not shy about placing blame on Brady after loss to Rams

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are winning, Tom Brady is the best quarterback in the world. When they lose, however, it’s all his fault. At least, that’s what Bruce Arians seems to think.

The Bucs head coach hasn’t been shy this season about placing blame on the six-time Super Bowl champion following a loss. Although he does it indirectly, Arians placed blame on Brady again this week following a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium.

“[O]ffensively, it’s just a matter of each and every week if the quarterback plays well or not,” Arians said on his weekly radio show, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And our job is to make sure he’s comfortable and let him play well.”

Arians most recently criticized Brady following a hideous blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints three weeks ago. The veteran quarterback bounced back the following week against the Carolina Panthers, but another loss against one of the NFC’s better teams is cause for concern.

Brady now is 1-3 in prime-time games this season, which isn’t exactly ideal, especially when looking at which teams the Buccaneers have played in those games. Tampa Bay’s four losses this season have come against the Saints, Rams and Chicago Bears.

Brady and the Buccaneers are a solid team, without a doubt, but they don’t appear to be ready for a Super Bowl run. Tampa Bay will have five more games to figure things out, but with a difficult matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up, things don’t look promising.