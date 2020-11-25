Anushka Sharma spotted wrapping up another ad shoot



Anushka Sharma is currently pregnant and is expecting to deliver in January for which her husband Virat Kohli has even taken paternity leave in advance. The actress had accompanied Virat to Dubai recently when he was there to play the Indian Premier League. But, a couple of weeks back, she returned to Mumbai. She has since then been keen to wrap up all her work as she’s going to go on a break till she finally delivers. So, before that, the actress is doing it all to wrap up her work commitments soon.



After being spotted at a popular studio in the city shooting for advertisements, Anushka today was again snapped on set. She was all smiles as the paparazzi clicked her and looked truly gorgeous in a pretty dress.

