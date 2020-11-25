Analysis of PS5 and Xbox Series X games, like Devil May Cry 5, CoD, and Dirt 5, shows PS5 narrowly outperforming Xbox despite Microsoft's "most powerful,quot; claims (Tom Warren/The Verge)

Tom Warren / The Verge:
Analysis of PS5 and Xbox Series X games, like Devil May Cry 5, CoD, and Dirt 5, shows PS5 narrowly outperforming Xbox despite Microsoft’s “most powerful,rdquo; claims — Microsoft has been proudly discussing how powerful its Xbox Series X console is for months now.
Analysis of PS5 and Xbox Series X games, like Devil May Cry 5, CoD, and Dirt 5, shows PS5 narrowly outperforming Xbox despite Microsoft's "most powerful," claims
