Americas region sees record 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in seven days

© . A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Brooklyn, New York
BRASILIA () – The Americas reported more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 days, the highest weekly number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization regional branch PAHO said on Wednesday.
The rapid surge of infections in the United States continues and cases have accelerated in countries of North, Central and South America, PAHO said. In Canada, infections are rising particularly among the elderly and indigenous communities, PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.